Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Steve Carell and More Stars Pay Tribute to Fred Willard

Waiting for Guffman and Modern Family actor Fred Willard died of natural causes on Friday, May 15. The actor was 86.

"My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," Willard's daughter Hope said in a statement to E! News. "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."

The legendary comic actor was best known for his roles in Anchorman, This Is Spinal Tap, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and others.

Following the tragic news of his death, fans and former colleagues of the late actor took to social media to share their condolences and tributes dedicated to Willard.

Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared on Twitter, "Rest In Peace sweet @Fred_Willard. You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives intersected. No one will ever come close to replacing your genius."

Another co-star Eric Stonestreet, who plays Ferguson's partner on the show, wrote: "It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones."