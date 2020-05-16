Kaia Gerber Still Looks Flawless Even With Massive Arm Cast

Kaia Gerberis still dropping jaws, even if she's in a massive arm cast.

"Had a little accident but I'm okay!" the 18-year-old model wrote in an Instagram caption this afternoon.

In the accompanying photo set, Cindy Crawford's superstar daughter is seen posing for a selfie in an olive bikini and one dazzling accessory: a bright blue cast running from her hand up past her elbow. A swipe right reveals a startling x-ray of the Louis Vuitton model's arm.

It's unclear how Gerber's injury occurred, but if her Instagram is any indication, she's been fairly reserved throughout quarantine: her timeline is filled with selfies with her dogs, updates on her book club and family sing-a-longs with her father, Rande Gerber.

The model has made headlines lately after rumors swirled that she was romantically involved with 27-year-old former Disney star and Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse, however, the actor has denied the rumors. A source has confirmed to E News! that he is still "very much together" with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.