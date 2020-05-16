Jeffree Star Receives Backlash Over "Cremated" Makeup Line During Coronavirus Pandemic

Words are powerful... even when it comes to makeup names.

Now more than ever, people are turning to beauty as a way to practice self-care and lift their spirits. Considering the Coronavirus pandemic has reshaped our world, many are de-stressing and pampering themselves with luxurious moisturizers, delightful fragrances and more.

However, there's one makeup item that has people upset... and for good reason.

On Friday, Jeffree Star teased his upcoming launch, which is titled the Cremated collection.

Shortly after the reveal, many expressed their upset over the makeup line's name. Many claimed it's especially insensitive and offensive in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused an overwhelming amount of deaths.

One Instagram user commented on Trendmood's post (who shared the sneak peek early), "This seems kinda tacky considering the rise of deaths around the world related to the pandemic... Don't come for me!"

Another replied, "Whoa. This theme doesn't seem like very good timing.." With someone else chiming in, "All things considered... The name of this palette is tone deaf."