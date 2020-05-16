Legendary Comic Actor Fred Willard Dead at 86

It's a sad day for Hollywood fans around the world.

E! News can confirm that Fred Willard has passed away. He was 86 years old.

According to the late actor's rep, he died of natural causes on May 15.

"My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," Willard's daughter Hope said in a statement shared with us.

She added, "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."

The legendary comic actor was best known for his roles in Anchorman, This Is Spinal Tap, Modern Family and his various appearances in Christopher Guest's movies, which include: Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman, A Mighty Wind and others.

Upon hearing the news of Willard's death, his fellow colleagues and former co-stars shared their heartache.

"Just learned of Fred Willard's passing. Just about the funniest human ever to walk the planet," Harry Shearer expressed on Twitter. "An amazing talent, in telekinetic contact with the very wellspring of comedy."