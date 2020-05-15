The Pretty Little Liars Cast Reunited and Shared Secrets From the Set

The Pretty Little Liars cast reunited virtually for a good cause, and now we're really in the mood for donuts.

To benefit Feeding America, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding, Tyler Blackburn, and creator Marlene King all got together with moderator Damian Holbrook for a little reminiscing on Friday that actually involved a lot more talk of craft services than you might think. Apparently the donuts offered on the set of that show for seven seasons were good enough to eat five of them per day.

Of course the reunion featured more than just donut memories.

After making it clear that Keegan Allen, who played Toby, was only not present because he's "in the middle of the mountains" with no service, working on becoming a lumberjack/mountain man, the cast spoke about their favorite scenes and moments from over the years of filming the show.