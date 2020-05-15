Elon Musk Is Selling All 6 of His California Homes: See Inside

Elon Musk is trying to prove he's a man of his word.

On May 1, the Tesla CEO announced that he would be "selling almost all physical possessions," including his home in a shocking tweet. His reason for selling his belongings? According to Elon, he seeks "freedom."

In the days that would follow, he listed two of his Bel-Air mansions, but had yet to make the move to sell the remaining four. However on Friday, he kept his promise and put the rest of the mansions up for a combined sale price of $62.5 million.

It's unlikely that the businessman will sell the four properties any time soon as he's selling them as a bundle offer. Moreover, there's some space separating the four houses, making it difficult to create a living compound as some stars have previously done.

Perhaps Grimes' boyfriend would be willing to negotiate, as he's chosen to sell the homes without the help of a realtor. He tweeted that he only has one condition for the prospective buyers who approach him with an offer: "I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul."