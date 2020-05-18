Car Crash Survivor Brontee's Horrifying Emergency Room Experience Shocks the Botched Doctors

It takes a lot to horrify doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow.

Yet, in this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, the famed plastic surgeons are left practically speechless after meeting with a car crash survivor. During a consultation, new patient Brontee opens up about the horrible emergency room care she received after being hit by a drunk driver.

"Three years ago, we were involved in a car accident, a drunk driver had hit us," Brontee starts off.

As Brontee's boyfriend Axel recalls, the driver was heavily intoxicated and tested positive for cocaine. So, it's safe to say that the person shouldn't have been driving.

"The windows smashed and my face took the impact of the glass," Brontee continues.

"So, the glass sliced right through your cheek?" Dr. Nassif inquires.

The answer: Yes! Unfortunately, the horrifying tale doesn't stop here.

After being taken to the emergency room by paramedics, Brontee recalls being left bleeding with glass in her face for hours.

"They didn't have a surgeon on duty and they had to wait until the surgeon came in at about 7 a.m.," she adds.