Scott Disick Is "Figuring Out His Options" After Checking Out of Rehab

Scott Disick is taking things one day at a time after checking himself out of rehab.

A source tells E! News the reality star "hasn't figured out his next rehab move," but is "considering a few treatment facilities who are reliable." It's unclear when the father-of-three will check himself into a new center, as he "wants the dust to settle" following his short-lived stay in Colorado, the source shares.

More importantly, the source says Scott is "figuring out his options as discretely as possible," since he wants to avoid a repeat of what happened with the Colorado facility.

"Scott is still very upset and angry at what happened. He is trying to stay low key and isn't leaving the house much," the insider explains.

While he waits to figure out his next steps, he's leaning on girlfriend Sofia Ritchie, who our source says is "supporting him at home."