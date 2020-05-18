These 15 Stars Have Spoken Out About Their Mental Health to Help Others

If you're on the journey to better your mental health, know you're not alone.

Every May, national organizations all around the country join in a movement to raise awareness on mental health, battle stigma and encourage people to seek out support and resources for their mental wellbeing.

Thankfully, in the past few years we've seen stigma around talking about mental health being constantly eroded, in part due to the courageous voices from people speaking out on the issues, including some of our favorite celebrities.

So today, we're taking a look at some of the stars who have raised their voices advocating for getting professional help or just openly discussing their journeys with anxiety, depression or other diagnoses that affect their lives.

These artists have also often incorporated talking about these issues in their work, such as singers like Lady Gaga and Demi Lovato.

Others, like Prince Harry and Dwayne Johnson have used their platform to address issues like men's mental health, and provide public messages of how therapy has positively impacted their life.