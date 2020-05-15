Tyler Cameron Talks Sexting, Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy, a Potential Stint on The Bachelor & More!

An open book!

Tyler Cameron stopped by Daily Pop to chat with E!'s Erin Lim about everything from his relationship with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown to the newly launched Quibi show Barkitecture, which he hosted. As for his experience with the latter, Tyler said he loved it so much that he'd "probably rather hang out with a bunch of dogs and do a season two" rather than become the next Bachelor.

That, and the notion that his "heart wouldn't be in it."

"Who knows? I'll never say never," Tyler said of the prospect. "But I think I'm at the point of my life where there's things I need to focus on for myself and get to where I need to be before I can give myself to somebody."

Does the apply to Hannah, as well? The two have reunited a few times since she sent him home on The Bachelorette; namely while quarantined with a group of people in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to Tyler, she's currently just "a great friend.