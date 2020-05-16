Cheers to National Mimosa Day With These Must-Haves

by Carolin Lehmann | Sat., May. 16, 2020 7:00 AM

Who doesn't love a mimosa? The brunch beverage is foolproof to mix together and can be made in any juice flavor, from pineapple to peach to classic orange. The perfect day to celebrate this beloved cocktail—and to sip on one, at that—is National Mimosa Day, May 16. 

Celebrate with us by shopping the mimosa essentials below from Nordstrom, Anthropologie and more. Cheers!

Godinger Iridescent Set of Four Champagne Glasses

Beautiful champagne glasses are a must for sipping a mimosa. The iridescent sheen of these is super eye-catching.

$50 Nordstrom
The Sleepy Cottage Wake Me For Mimosas Sleep Mask

You're not the only one dreaming of mimosas. This blush satin sleep mask looks adorable hanging from your bed frame. 

$18 Amazon
La Marca Prosecco

La Marca is a classic prosecco choice for mixing up mimosas. Have it delivered to your doorstep thanks to Drizly. 

$16 Drizly
Anecdote Comfort Glass Candle in Bottomless Mimosas

There's nothing like a mimosa-scented candle to get you in the spirit. This candle holds a citrus scent of blood orange, bergamot and grapefruit.

$24 Anthropologie
Grapefruit Mimosa Whipped Goat Milk Creamy Soap Luxury Body Wash

Or you can shower in the scent of your favorite beverage. This handmade body wash made with goat milk smells of a grapefruit mimosa.

$15 Amazon Handmade
Sante Flute

How beautiful are these etched glass flutes from Slovakia? Check out their fancy gold rim.

$16 Anthropologie
Santa Margherita Prosecco

Another great prosecco option is this one with hints of peach, pineapple, Rennet apples and sweet flowers. Get it delivered to your door with Drizly.

 

$23 Drizly
Lustered Flutes Set of Four

How unique are these textured glass champagne flutes? They have a fancy gold rim and the textured glass refracts light in a unique way.

$56 Anthropologie
WoodWick HearthWick Flame Seaside Mimosa Medium Jar Candle

For another mimosa-scented candle, check out this WoodWick option that burns with a satisfying crackle. It has the scent of citrus and champagne grapes.

$20 Bed Bath and Beyond
Soleil Mimosa Pineapple

If you're not looking to figure out the perfect prosecco and juice combo on your own, these mimosas are already pre-made for you. They have a yummy pineapple flavor. 

$13 Drizly
BigMouth Inc. Bottomless Mimosa Glass

You don't need to be at a restaurant to enjoy bottomless mimosas. This silly glass holds more than eight mimosas—just please drink responsibly, OK?

$17 Bed Bath and Beyond
Libbey Make Your Own Mimosa Bar Six-Piece Carafe and Garnish Bowl Set

How about a mimosa bar for National Mimosa Day? These carafes with garnish bowls allow you to put together all different flavors, from blood orange to pineapple. 

$33 The Home Depot
Food Network Four-Piece Modesto Champagne Flute Set

If you're looking for a more modestly priced champagne flute set, don't miss out on this great sale. You'll get four classic champagne flutes for only $13. 

$20
$13 Kohl's

Looking for more drink inspiration? You need this stuff to make your favorite rum cocktails

