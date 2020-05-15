Every Celebrity Celebrating the Graduating Class of 2020

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 15, 2020 1:00 PM

Stars are honoring the graduating class of 2020!

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, celebs are teaming up to celebrate students with virtual ceremonies. Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Cardi B and more stars are all set to honor graduates this weekend with performances, speeches and more.

On Friday, Cyrus, Winfrey and Cardi will be joined by Jennifer GarnerLil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina, and Matthew McConaughey during Facebook and Instagram's graduation celebration, titled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak kicked off the celebration with a sweet intro.

Ahead of the celebration, Cardi sent a message to students, congratulating them on this special moment.

"I just wanna say congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats, congrats, congrats!" Cardi told students in a video message, posted to social media. "Don't let no coronavirus or nothing take this special moment from you."

Also on Friday, Eva Longoria and the Jonas Brothers joined Her Campus to celebrate graduates.

Let's take a look at all of the stars honoring the class of 2020!

Miley Cyrus, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Miley Cyrus

The star stepped up to the podium to sing "The Climb."

David Dobrik, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

David Dobrik

As the YouTuber points out, it's okay to not go to college, because he didn't either!

Bretman Rock, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Bretman Rock

The beauty vlogger sends love from the state of Hawaii.

JJ Watt, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

JJ Watt

The athlete sends well wishes to all graduates.

Tim Tebow, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Tim Tebow

The footballer sends a message of hope from his home gym.

Tara Shahidi, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Yara Shahidi

As a Harvard attendee, the Grown-ish actor wishes her classmates good luck.

Sterling K Brown, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us star shares a message of hope to all the graduates of the Class of 2020.

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

The former Office stars and BFFs kicked off Facebook and Instagram's graduation celebration with a sweet intro.

Hugh Jackman, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Hugh Jackman

The actor told students during the Facebook and Instagram celebration, "Listen to Oprah, trust me on that one." He also added, "Wear sunscreen."

The Jonas Brothers, Celebs and Class of 2020

Phil McCarten/CBS

Jonas Brothers & Sophie Turner

"We don't have college degrees so we're really impressed with you!" Turner joked with graduates.

Eva Longoria, Celebs and Class of 2020

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

Longoria told graduates to "stay true to your most authentic self," as she shared an inspiring story from her childhood.

Congratulations to the class of 2020!

