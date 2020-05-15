Miley Cyrus Performs "The Climb" During 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Miley Cyrus reminded the class of 2020 that it's all about the climb during her #Graduation2020 performance.

Honoring the graduates around the world that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Disney alum sang a moving rendition of her 2009 hit "The Climb" to celebrate those who were not able to attend their graduations.

"Hello to all the graduates out there. I'm truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you've accomplished," she shared during the stream available on Facebook Watch. "As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here's ‘The Climb.'"

The class of 2020 also received a warm congratulations from Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey during the virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Facebook and Instagram, reminding the graduates that their futures are still bright.

Cyrus' empowering anthem has become a message of inspiration and resilience in recent years. Back in 2017, she performed the song as an emotional tribute to honor the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking the first time that the "Mother's Daughter" singer had performed the song live in six years.