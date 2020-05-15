9 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

by Carly Milne | Fri., May. 15, 2020 12:45 PM
Our shopping travels take us all over the place. And when we found ourselves at Verishop, we spotted some fab things!
For example? Some new comfy cozy gear to update our WFH wardrobe, beauty items to up our bath game, some scentsational options to spruce up our home, and more. With options across beauty, fashion and home decor, Verishop has a treasure trove of goodies for every discerning shopper.
We picked out some of our faves and shared them below. Shop away!
Slouchy and comfy with a little bit of fashionable flare, this tie dye hoodie features a lace-up neckline and ribbed cuffs. Make it your new WFH essential.
Bored of sweats? Us too. These jeans will break you out of your fashion funk, with easy straight legs and a worn in look designed to make them an instant closet classic.
If you haven't tried Cire Trudon candles yet, you're missing out: the scents are amazing and each one tells a story. This one recalls the imperial gardens created by Joséphine Bonaparte, Napoleon's wife, with hints of rose and jasmine.
If all that sanitizing and hand washing has ravaged your skin, replenish it with this serum, which also helps fight the signs of age. How? With a formula rich in vitamins, omega-3 acids, flaxseed extract and Neossance squalane that encourages cell turnover while it hydrates.
Up your bath game with this yummy soak, featuring skin-loving ingredients such as dead sea salt and coconut milk to nourish and hydrate dryness, French yellow clay to draw out impurities, and lavender to soothe while citrus brings the happy.
After you step out of that bath, you'll obviously need something to wrap up in. How about this luxurious robe? It's super soft and made from cozy zero-twist cotton.
Have you heard how sleeping on a silk pillowcase helps smooth frizzies and prevent hair breakage? If silk is a little rich for your blood, or you're vegan, here's a solution for you. This satin pillowcase has all the same benefits as silk: it's breathable, prevents hair breakage and wrinkle formation, and it stays cool when you heat up.
Reduce puffiness and dark circles, and work out tension spots with this lovely rose quartz face roller as part of your self-care routine. Pro tip: stash it in your fridge for 15 minutes for a delightful treat before you get rolling (and it reduces puffiness even more).
Sure, you may be WFH, but why not slip on a skirt to break up the fashion monotony? This mustard midi skirt is a good option, with easy breezy fabric and a flattering silhouette that works with sneaks, flats, or heels if you're feeling fancy.
