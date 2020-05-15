The MixtapE! Presents Katy Perry, the Jonas Brothers and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week down, music lovers. And how do we know, with time becoming nothing but a flat circle in these socially-distanced times? The onslaught of new music, of course. By now, you've probably already given Katy Perry's latest anthem a spin and maybe even gotten lost in the sweet summer vibes of the new Jonas Brothers tracks, but that's truly just the tip of the iceberg.