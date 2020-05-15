Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Listen, if Disney and adorable puppies and babies won't lift your mood, what will?!

This week's round-up of Feel Good Friday includes all three of those things, with one teacher teaming up with an artist to bring a little fairy tale magic to her students outside of the classroom and a Chicago boy submitting the cutest resume you'll ever see to walk his neighbor's dog. Plus, one late night show experienced a baby boom this week, with multiple staffers giving birth within the same day. Sounds like a romcom, right?

Plus, one family made sure to stage the best fake graduation for one college senior after her commencement ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (and we're also highlighting other 2020 seniors celebrating their accomplishment in unique ways this weekend!), while a mother-daughter duo found a creative way to spend time together thanks to their shared love of pop music and photography.