Stephen Curry Gives Fans Their Sports Fix While Attempting a Golf Trick Shot

Stephen Curry is giving sports fan the content they need right now.

During his virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the NBA star proved that his golf skills aren't limited to social media by attempting a trick shot on the air. Before getting himself all set up, Curry told host Jimmy Kimmel that the video he shared of himself doing the same shot on Twitter wasn't as effortless as it appeared.

"That was, I think, the 4th attempt," he explained. "But as you know, with all these shows and in this content situation, I did it in the 4th attempt. I tried to redo it and it took like 100. So, I've got a big spectrum of attempts on that one."

Joking that the Golden State Warriors all-star is at his best under pressure, Kimmel challenged Curry to do the shot again for Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers. Accepting his challenge, he said, "I'm actually dressed in my golf clothes, so I might as well."