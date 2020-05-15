Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo With Daughter Jackson and Reflects on Becoming a Mom

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 15, 2020 8:11 AM
Making Mad Max: Fury Road holds many memories for Charlize Theron with her first child.
On Thursday, the Oscar winner took to social media to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the award-winning action film she starred in back in 2015. "5 years ago, Mad Max: Fury Road was released. As you know by now, it was a grueling, intense shoot but my god was it all worth it," she captioned a shot of herself in character. "Went back into the vault to find some of my favorite moments behind the scenes #tbt."
Among the photos was a snap of Theron holding her first child, daughter Jackson. In March 2012, it was confirmed she had adopted the youngster, just a few months before filming on the movie began.
"I became a mom right before we started shooting," she recalled in the caption. "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"
While the star did cover up her daughter's face with a heart, it was a rare sighting of her as Theron has typically kept her children out of the spotlight of her Hollywood career and keeps social media posts about them to a minimum. In addition to Jackson, Theron is also mom to daughter August, who she adopted in 2015.
In 2019, the Bombshell star did discuss Jackson publicly while sharing her gender identity after she was assigned male at birth.
"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," Theron told The Daily Mail at the time. "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'"
"'So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive," she said.
Theron later explained why she decided to speak about it publicly, telling PrideSource, "My daughter's story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she'll tell her story. I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her."
The star continued, "I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don't want to be that mom, and that was really why I said what I said a while back."
