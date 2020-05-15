90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Avery Is Doubting a K-1 Visa for Ash

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Avery and Ash are, for some reason, still trying to make it work. Avery traveled from America to Australia to meet her boyfriend of nine months, Ash, and see if they could make it work in person (they broke up three times over their short time together). So far…it's not really working.

Avery attended a seminar hosted by "relationship expert" Ash and was disturbed by some of the viewpoints he expressed about gender roles and women. After a solid day of fighting, they seemed ready to give it the old college try again and made their way to meet Sian, Ash's ex-wife, and Taj, Ash's son. Ash previously told Avery that Sian was OK with him moving to America with Taj, but after meeting with Sian herself, Avery had different ideas.