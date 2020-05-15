Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight on Taylor Swift Collab Rumors

We need to calm down.

Katy Perry is responding to rumors about a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift. Fans of both superstar singers have been speculating about a possible duet for weeks, thinking that both Perry and T.Swift had been dropping hints about the collab on social media. However, it sounds like that's not the case, despite some fan theories that Swift can be heard in background of Perry's new song, "Daisies."

During a new interview with Hits Radio Breakfast, released on Friday, Perry addressed speculation about Swift's appearance on the song.

"No, it's not correct," Perry said of the rumor. "But the fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I'm always open."

When asked if Swift could possible appear on Perry's upcoming album, Perry said, "No! Not as yet."

"I mean, the fans are so fun, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs," Perry continued. "And we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos and content that we created."

But, as Perry noted with a laugh, "Not everything is an Easter egg. Some things are just flowers."