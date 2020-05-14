Pregnant Katy Perry's New Music Video Will Remind You to Stop and Smell the "Daisies"

Stop and smell the daisies!

Attention any and all Katy Perry fans. The wait for new music is finally over!

On Friday night shortly after midnight, the American Idol judge released the official music video for her latest song "Daisies."

Set to appear on her upcoming album, which will be released on August 14, the catchy track is exactly what fans were hoping for as they kick off a new weekend just a little early.

While Katy kept much of the project under wraps in the days leading up to the release, the mom-to-be is expected to perform "Daisies" for the very first time Friday morning on Amazon Music at 10 a.m. PST.

"‘Daisies' is an anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit," Katy shared in a press release before her performance. "I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. I'm looking forward to joining Amazon Music this week to perform ‘Daisies' for the first time ever."