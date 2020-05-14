About That Station 19 Finale Cliffhanger and What Comes Next

Not even Meredith Grey ever got this kind of surprise.

After spending all of tonight's finale, not to mention the past couple of episodes, searching for the reason her father had hidden her mother's side of the family from her since her mother's death, we all found out that Andy's mother actually didn't die at all. She's alive and seemingly well, and is no longer hiding away from her own daughter.

What, we ask on behalf of Andy and all of us, the f--k?!

The reveal is just another little blast from this bag of bombs Andy was gifted this season, including the death of her best friend, the loss of the promotion she thought she was getting, a new husband with a drug addiction, and the loss of her father. Showrunner Krista Vernoff says that it was her intention to put Andy through a little bit of hell this season, and we're in for a darker and twistier Andy—a la Meredith Grey—next season.