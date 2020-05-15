Brie & Nikki Bella Get Candid About Their Sex Lives With the Help of a Live Audience!

The Bellas are getting bold!

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are known for their candor, but in this Total Bellas bonus clip, the twins prove just how open they are, even when it comes to the most intimate parts of their lives.

In the bonus scene, Nikki and Brie are onstage at a live show for The Bellas Podcast when they decide to engage in an unfiltered Q&A segment—despite the fact that their mom, Kathy Colace, is in the audience.

One fan gets straight to the point, asking the twins, "How often do you guys get freaky in bed?"

Brie's husband Daniel Bryan was already onstage, but after this question, Nikki yells for Artem Chigvintsev to join them. When he does, she hops on his lap and gives a sultry answer!

"Artem and I, we have an amazing sex life," Nikki says. "When they say dancers are the best, let me tell you...He just moves those hips. And once you have a dancer, you don't go back! That's it."

As the crowd goes wild, Nikki continues, "Legit, we went two weeks without having sex and it kind of made me, like, angry. Like, you know how you get hangry? I get hangry."