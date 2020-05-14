15 Pretty Bralettes That'll Support You Through WFH

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 14, 2020 4:00 PM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're sitting at home wearing an underwire bra, speak for yourself. We much prefer the freedom of a bralette (or no bra at all—shhh!) while working from home.
So below, the bralettes that will support you through your WFH endeavors. We've found the best fits from Anthropologie, Skims and more at a variety of price points that won't dig into, pinch or suffocate you—promise.
We're in support of wearing lace, even if nobody is going to see it. This bralette may look beautiful, but it's still just as comfy as any other bralette with no wires and stretch lace.
Available in a wide range of shades to match your skintone perfectly, you can't go wrong with this Skims bralette. It won't cut you off unflatteringly since it's made by Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand.
The delicate lace on this bralette is summer ready in a lime hue. It has convertible straps so you can throw on a racerback shirt over it without a second thought.
This bralette is extra comfy thanks to its seamless construction and stretchy ribbed material. Its wider straps offer more support.
We're obsessed with the scoop neckline and low back of this Calvin Klein bralette. It comes in three neutral shades—we suggest picking up all three.
It doesn't get prettier than this sheer bralette with flower blooms! Super romantic.
The unique Bra-llelujah! from Spanx has a smoothing back and no metal hardware. What more could you want?
This seamless bralette has plenty of support thanks to thick straps. Its low scooped back is also super flattering.
This floral lace longline bra comes in four pretty shades and looks good while still being comfortable.
This unpadded bralette is perfect for when you want some support but still a comfortable feel. It also comes in two other shades and has an eye-catching mesh trim.
If you prefer some padding in your bralettes, this is the pick for you. It's available in eight colors and has wide straps for a support, plus a longline fit.
If you're seeking a barely-there feel, this lace triangle bralette is the move. It also comes in two other shades.
Free People's iconic crochet bralette looks super pretty peeking out from under your shirt. Its straps criss-cross in the back.
If you like halter necks, opt for this lacy bralette that comes in eight colors. Its front bar detail is super cute.
This bralette is made with bigger busted ladies in mind. It has wide straps to really support you and comes in four hues.
While you're at it, buy these things to create a comfy, ergonomic home office.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?