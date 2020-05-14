Mary-Kate Olsen Loses Bid to Submit Emergency Divorce Filing

Related : Mary-Kate Olsen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen's request to submit an emergency divorce filing has been denied.

New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed the setback, telling E! News that only "essential, emergency" filings are being accepted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz ruled Thursday that Olsen's emergency petition to begin divorce proceedings against Olivier Sarkozy would not move forward.

"The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure," Chalfen tells us. "They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-party State Supreme Court Judge. He just decided that it is not an essential matter so they can't file anything at this point."

On Wednesday, May 13, the former child star filed documents that claimed she had initially attempted to file for divorce a month prior, but was unable to because of restrictions put in place following the COVID-19 outbreak.