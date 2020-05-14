Blake Lively Shares Birthday Tribute to "Forever Sister" Amber Tamblyn

Thu., May. 14, 2020

Blake Livelyis wishing her "forever sister" Amber Tamblyna very happy birthday.

This Thursday marks the actress' 37th year on this earth and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars are sending her all the love in the world. On Instagram, Blake shared a cheeky pic of the cast along with a message to her "forever sister," who she forged a strong friendship with on the set of the beloved drama. 

Amber re-shared this Instagram Story along with the response: "Love you sis. Truly."

Though Amber, Blake, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera live in different areas of the country, the actresses continue to be the best of friends, even as the years go by. Amber previously shared that their strong bond can always withstand the test of time. "That's the great thing about really good friendships is you can go a whole year without seeing someone and it's like you're right back in that same moment," she said.

To see some of their cutest photos together, from their days on the set to now, check out the gallery below!

Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel

Instagram

Fab Four

"Today on International Women's Day, I'm giving a shout out to the women I have been through hell and back with. The women I don't get to see enough, but when I do, we pick right back up where we left off," Amber wrote on Instagram in honor of International Women's Day in 2019. 

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Travel Buddies

"Not just my friends, but my sisters, my mentors, my inspiration—Artists, poets, activists, women. We can and do empower each other. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you," Lively captioned a group plane shot in 2016.

Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, New Years Eve 2019

Instagram

When the Clock Strikes Midnight

It's become tradition for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Amber and America to ring in the New Year together. 

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Reunited and It Feels So Good

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP," Ferrera captioned a sweet photo with her gal pals to kick off 2018.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Sisters for Life

When these four get together it usually includes girl talks, funny faces, pictures and lots of hugs and we're all for it.

America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively

Marion Curtis/StarPix

Sisters Support Sisters

No matter what the project, Bledel, Lively, Ferrera and Tamblyn are there to support each other. They attend each other's movie premieres, root for them on stage and show up to watch their plays. 

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Surprise!

"Look who dropped by my matinee today and made my day! #MySisterhood ! Love these women and the support they constantly show. @amberrosetamblyn , Blake & Alexis. #lipstogetherteethapart @2stnyc," Ferrera wrote.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Partners in Politics

Whether it's the Times Up movement or walking in the Women's March in matching hats, these girls have each other's backs.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

The Next Generation

Their sisterhood is being passed down to the next generation through baby moments, being aunts to one another's children and gushing over each other's pregnancies along the way.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Sisterhood Puns FTW

"Hipsterhood of the Traveling Pants," Tamblyn captioned one photo. "Sisterhood of the traveling Pinot," she captioned another. 

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Lifelong Bond

Whether they're fighting (pretend) on the set of a magazine shoot, or drawing the missing sister into a throwback photo, the sisterhood is clearly here to stay.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Say Cheese!

The besties that brunch together, stay together.

