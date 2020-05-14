Sophia Hutchins Says Her Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner Is "Parental"

After being at the center of years-long romance rumors, Sophia Hutchins is once again setting the record straight on her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

Since 2017, the two have sparked speculative reports over the nature of their relationship, particularly as they were spotted virtually everywhere together, from vacations to the red carpet. 

However, in a new interview on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, the 24-year-old entrepreneur and executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation said her relationship with the 70-year-old reality star was never romantic. 

"It was never romantic. It was never sexual. It was very much friends," Hutchins said. 

She explained that they had met through their hairstylist, kicked it off as friends and Hutchins started getting her booked for speaking engagements because she didn't have anyone managing her after her divorce from Kris Jenner

Since she was living in Beverly Hills and graduating, Jenner invited Hutchins to live with her in Malibu in 2017 and manage her. "That's kind of the extent to our relationship," Hutchins said. 

Hutchins also described their relationship as "parental," explaining that Jenner, seemingly jokingly, wants to "sign off" on the men Hutchins dates. 

"It's very parental, very protective," she said. "But, at the same time, it's also businessy." In the past, Hutchins has described them as business partners

"It's like we're family," she put it. "All of my family is in Seattle...it's been nice to feel like you have family where you're living."

"As far as romance," Hutchins added, "no."

While they have a good friendship, Hutchins is considering moving out.  

"I don't want to leave her by herself, but she also knows and I know that I'm getting older—like I want to be able to kind of have my own life," she said. As an example, she said Jenner barged into her room last week while she had someone over.

"[She] kind of saw a lot of things happening, and so it's kind of like living with your parents," Hutchins recalled. "I'm like, 'Oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out.'"

