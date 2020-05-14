Viola Davis Wanted to "Be the Show" and Got Her Wish in How to Get Away With Murder

ABC

Viola Davis said yes to How to Get Away With Murder back in 2014 for a simple reason: She wanted to "be the show." Six seasons and an Emmy win later, it's safe to say she accomplished just that.

When Davis joined the series created by Pete Nowalk and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, she already had two Oscar nominations and two Golden Globes nominations to her name for Doubt and The Help. She was a movie star. Before the breakout role in Doubt, Davis had guest roles on Law & Order: SVU, Without a Trace and The Practice. There wasn't really a widely noted small screen part, so naturally the question when her role in How to Get Away With Murder was announced was, "Why are you doing TV?"