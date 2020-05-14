Why Khloe Kardashian Will "Always" Have Ex Tristan Thompson's Back

Khloe Kardashian is standing by her ex Tristan Thompson.

However, a source told E! News the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player "are not back together and aren't 'acting like a couple'" amid social distancing.

"They have a great co-parenting relationship right now and that's it," the insider said. "They have been spending extra time together but have both agreed they aren't getting back together."

The source said the basketball pro has been spending time at the Good American head's house to help with their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson and to "give some normalcy with both parents being around."

"Khloe and Tristan have finally gotten to a good place where they can have conversations...Everything's running smoothly right now and Khloe wants it to stay like that," the insider continued.