David Crosby Speaks Out After Death of Melissa Etheridge's Son

David Crosby is speaking out after Melissa Etheridge's son passed away this week.

The music icon, who helped the singer and her ex-partner Julie Cypher conceive via sperm donation, took to Twitter with a message for those questioning his involvement in the family.

"I respectfully point out, David was their donor. They did not have a son 'with' him. He was Melissa and Julie's child," one Twitter user wrote before deleting their message. "They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other part."

David, however, saw the tweet and replied, "Not true."

Another user was more supportive by writing, "I will be 40 next month. As long as I can remember anything at all you have been one of my favorite voices. While I know that you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a son. I'm sorry, I know you've had a rough year." David responded and simply wrote, "Maybe it's a test."

On Wednesday evening, Melissa broke her silence on the death of her 21-year-old son Beckett.