David Crosby Speaks Out After Death of Melissa Etheridge's Son

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 14, 2020 1:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

David Crosby is speaking out after Melissa Etheridge's son passed away this week.

The music icon, who helped the singer and her ex-partner Julie Cypher conceive via sperm donation, took to Twitter with a message for those questioning his involvement in the family.

"I respectfully point out, David was their donor. They did not have a son 'with' him. He was Melissa and Julie's child," one Twitter user wrote before deleting their message. "They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other part."

David, however, saw the tweet and replied, "Not true." 

Another user was more supportive by writing, "I will be 40 next month. As long as I can remember anything at all you have been one of my favorite voices. While I know that you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a son. I'm sorry, I know you've had a rough year." David responded and simply wrote, "Maybe it's a test."

On Wednesday evening, Melissa broke her silence on the death of her 21-year-old son Beckett.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

In a statement shared to her social media accounts, the singer confirmed that he passed away from a drug overdose. "Today I joined the thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she shared. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today."

David Crosby, Melissa Etheridge

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

The mother-of-two continued, "We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now."

Melissa raised Beckett and his older sister, Bailey Jean, with her ex Julie, who she parted ways from in 2000.  

On Wednesday evening, Bailey would post a heartfelt tribute to her brother with a family photo.

"I don't know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out," she wrote. "I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us." 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Melissa Etheridge , Death , Family , Tribute , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.