The Good Fight Renewed for Season 5 After Coronavirus Shortens Season 4

Christine Baranski will continue to fight The Good Fight with a fifth season renewal.
CBS All Access announced The Good Wife spinoff will return for a fifth season and the fourth season, which had production interrupted because of the coronavirus spread, will end early with the Thursday, May 28 episode. That's episode seven of the 10-episode fourth season order.
"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," series co-creators Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. "It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."
In addition to Baranski, the season four cast of The Good Fight includes Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy joined the cast in a recurring role.
"The Good Fight remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen a tremendous response from fans this season," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access, said in a statement. "While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it's a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can't wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five."
The fourth season of The Good Fight found the lawyers of Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart under the control of a huge multi-national STR Laurie and having their decisions second guessed by overlords. There's also the matter of the mysterious Memo 618 that the team had to deal with.
The Good Fight drops new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access. The impromptu finale drops on Thursday, May 28.
See what other shows have already been renewed below.