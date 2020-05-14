Hilary Duff's Makeup Tutorial Is Guaranteed to Make You Sparkle

Hilary Duff's makeup tutorial is what dreams are made of.

On Thursday, the Lizzie McGuire star treated fans to a makeup tutorial on Instagram, detailing the makeup and skincare products that have been helping her stay glam while practicing social distancing.

Rocking her newly-dyed blue hair, Duff addressed the camera, saying, "I am going to do a makeup tutorial today because I'm a little bored and we can still have pretty makeup while we're in quarantine to make our day a little bit more normal."

Kicking things off with skincare, she prepped her skin by applying a hydrating mist and followed up with an anti-aging serum from her favorite vegan brand Glycelene. Then, she gently applied Tata Harper's Boosted Contouring Eye Balm to her under-eyes and her lip area to prevent smile lines. To lock in moisture, she applied Glycelene's Rejuvenation Crème to her face, décolletage and hands before moving on to her makeup.