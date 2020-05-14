Katy Keene, Green Arrow and the Canaries Still Alive at The CW (For Now)

Fear not, Green Arrow and the Canaries may still fly to fight crime on The CW.

On a call announcing The CW's new plan for the 2020-2021 season that sees the network holding its new and returning shows for a January 2021 premiere, network boss Mark Pedowitz addressed the many projects in limbo, including Green Arrow and the Canaries, a spinoff of Arrow, and the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene.

According to Pedowitz, there are active discussions with the studio about Green Arrow and the Canaries, which aired as a backdoor pilot in the final season of Arrow. It has not been ordered to series, but Pedowitz said that and The 100 prequel series are "very much alive." Th new Green Arrow series has Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Karkavy set as leads.