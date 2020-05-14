Riverdale Has a Major Time Jump In Store When It Returns in January

Congratulations to all of the "teen" actors of Riverdale, who will soon get to play actual adults.

The CW announced its 2020/2021 schedule this morning, and the biggest news was that all of the CW's regular shows will be delayed until January 2021, since all production is currently shutdown to the pandemic. But the biggest news for Riverdale is that season five will bring major changes to the show, according to the official description of the season.

"Season five of Riverdale will begin with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…"

That's right, their twenties!