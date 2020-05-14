Supernatural Final Season Set to End in Late 2020 With Proper Series Finale

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 14, 2020 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Supernatural is going to give fans the ending they deserve. The long-running series starring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins was in production on the final episodes of season 15, its final season, when production was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. The show will return with new episodes—and the proper series finale—in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The CW boss Mark Pedowitz confirmed the show has five episodes already shot and waiting on post-production and will resume production on the final two episodes when the studio and producers decide it's safe to return to work. No date has been set. In March, Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb told viewers via Twitter that they would get a proper finale for the fan-favorite series. Fox's Empire, which was in its planned final season, wasn't so lucky.

Photos

The TV Shows Ending in 2020

On a call announcing the new CW schedule, Pedowitz said everyone involved with the show is committed to making the final two episodes of the series. The hope is production will begin in late summer and early fall. "If not, we will become very flexible and rearrange our schedule," Pedowitz said.

"[We] all want to end 15 years the right way, so it is important that these two episodes that they are shooting be done the way they hoped to do them," Pedowitz said. "So, we just wait it out. We are very much attached to this."

Supernatural

The CW

Supernatural is the anchor of what is traditionally the start of the fall TV season. Instead of beginning in the fall, The CW is holding the premiere of its new and returning shows until January 2021, assuming productions can begin as the spread of the coronavirus has been curbed. Padalecki will return to The CW in Walker, a remake of the Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger. Pedowitz said the studios behind Supernatural and Walker are in communication to make sure Padalecki can complete work on Supernatural once they get the go ahead to resume production.

The fall 2020 schedule includes acquired and alternative programming:

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. Swamp Thing
9-10 p.m. Tell Me a Story

WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories
8:30-9 p.m. Dead Pixels
9-10 p.m. Coroner

THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Supernatural
9-10 p.m. The Outpost

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. World's Funniest Animals (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (encores)

SUNDAY
8-9 p.m. Masters of Illusion (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Pandora

Get the scoop on the January 2021 schedule here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Supernatural , Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles , CW , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Coronavirus
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.