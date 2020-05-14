Supernatural Final Season Set to End in Late 2020 With Proper Series Finale

Supernatural is going to give fans the ending they deserve. The long-running series starring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins was in production on the final episodes of season 15, its final season, when production was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. The show will return with new episodes—and the proper series finale—in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The CW boss Mark Pedowitz confirmed the show has five episodes already shot and waiting on post-production and will resume production on the final two episodes when the studio and producers decide it's safe to return to work. No date has been set. In March, Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb told viewers via Twitter that they would get a proper finale for the fan-favorite series. Fox's Empire, which was in its planned final season, wasn't so lucky.