Station 19 Gets a Visit From Grey's Anatomy's Meredith Grey In Sneak Peek

When you suspect that your deceased parents might have been hiding something from you, who ya gonna call?
The answer should always be Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), queen of repressed memories and parental secrets, and that's exactly who Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) ends up going to in tonight's Station 19 finale as she continues to unravel the mysteries surrounding her mother's death, like why her father would keep her relatives from her.
E! News has a sneak peek at the exchange, which comes in the midst of multiple crises, both personal and work-related. Pac-North is exploding, Sullivan is finally getting that risky surgery on his leg, and Andy's freaking the hell out about her dead father. We may not know what was happening at Grey Sloan during the Pac-North explosions, but at least Mer doesn't seem too stressed to help out a friend.
"Nothing makes senes anymore, and everyone thinks it's the grief talking and maybe it is, but I can't shake the feeling that maybe something really awful happened, with my mom," she says, and Meredith is happy to help.
"I have plenty of stuff in my own life, I could use a break, you can talk," Mer says, and from the photos released from the episode, you might be able to tell where they head for a quiet chat.
You'll have to wait to see exactly where Andy's search for the truth takes her, but for now we can give you a little insight from showrunner Krista Vernoff into just how helpful this convo with Meredith is.
"[Andy's] been through tremendous loss this season, and I think that loss laid her out, and she had a knowing. Like she came into a knowing that something was not right about the story she'd been told her whole life by her dad...she seemed like a crazy person," Vernoff says. "That's why I kept saying to the director of those last episodes that Andy needs to seem a little bit like a crazy person, because everyone who loves her is telling her she's crazy. But here comes Meredith Grey, who doesn't really know her and doesn't really love her, but is able to offer her the clarity that she doesn't sound crazy."
Seriously, there is no one who knows more about this subject than Meredith. Andy is in good hands.
Stay tuned after the episode for more from Vernoff, including what she thinks about Grey's Anatomy this season, after tonight's finale.
Station 19 airs tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.