Sarah Paulson Reveals What She Really Thinks of Those Adele Look-Alike Comparisons

Rumour has it…some fans think Sarah Paulson and Adele look alike.

The 45-year-old actress weighed in on the comparisons during Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's EW Live.

The American Horror Story star acknowledged she saw a few messages regarding a resemblance after the 32-year-old singer posted a photo of herself on her birthday.

"I was on Twitter and I just happened to be scrolling through and it said Sarah Paulson is trending," she recalled. "I was like, 'Wait, what?'"

Paulson soon realized it was "the Adele thing again" and acknowledged this wasn't the first time followers had said the two look similar.

"Listen, I'll take it," she said. "I mean, what I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying that mine was as great as hers, which quite honestly they can't say because no one's talent is as great as hers, which is really irritating. But I'll take looking like her. Man, she's a beauty. So, sure. Great. Give it to me. I'll take it."