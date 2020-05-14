Watch Conan O'Brien "Zoom Bomb" His Millennial Staffer's Happy Hour

Conan O'Brien isn't a regular boss. He's a cool boss!

During Wednesday's at-home episode of Conan, the comedian decided to "Zoom bomb" his producer Kelly Smith's virtual happy hour that she hosted with her friends.

"We found out that she has a Zoom cocktail party every now and then during the quarantine and that she's having one any second now," he said, explaining that Kelly was in on it but her friends weren't. "So, what I want to do is Zoom bomb our producer Kelly Smith's cocktail party because it's her and a bunch of ladies, maybe a dude or two, hanging out and talking about young people stuff. Swiping left, swiping right, hashtags, you know, whatever they—Coolio get the stretch. I don't know what kids talk about, but I want to find out."

But before hilariously crashing the happy hour, Conan needed to dress the part. Donning a hoodie and a baseball cap that he wore to the side, he joked, "Bang, look at me. 25. 26. Who would know the difference?"