See One Day at a Time Get Animated With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan and More

The spread of the coronavirus has made TV shows do a variety of first, from the first Real Housewives virtual reunion with Andy Cohen and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, to Pop TV's One Day at a Time's entirely animated episode.

Production was put on hold on One Day at a Time due to the spread of the coronavirus, leading to executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett to come up with the animated special. The episode centers around Penelope's (Justina Machado) conservative family coming for a visit with the election looming. Can the family avoid fighting about politics? The Alvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies of how to get through it, illustrated through fantasy sequences. Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero return to One Day at a Time, reprising their roles of Tia Mirtha and Estrellita. Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his series debut as Tio Juanito.