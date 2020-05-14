Stock Up on Tissues, Queer Eye Season 5 Is Coming June 5

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 14, 2020 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Queer Eye Season 5

Netflix

Want to start your summer off with a good cry? Netflix is here to help. The fifth season of Queer Eye is dropping on Friday, June 5 with 10 new episodes filmed in the Philadelphia area.

The Fab Five on the fifth for the fifth season. Can you believe?

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France travel to the birthplace of the nation "to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes." The Emmy-winning series is the shot in the arm during these unsettling times.

 

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

Past seasons were set in Georgia, Kansas City and Tokyo. In early March, Netflix revealed Queer Eye was renewed for a sixth season and traveling to Austin, Texas to "scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC." Like most TV shows, production was shut down amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

To date, Queer Eye has won seven Emmys. The series is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane is the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero are executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

Get a sneak peek at Queer Eye in Texas below.

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Fab Five

Who will be the first cast member to wear chaps?

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Jonathan Van Ness

Please let there be some big Texas hair this season.

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Antoni Porowski

Antoni better be making some Tex-Mex food this year.

Article continues below

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Tan France

We better see a fair amount of cowboy boots and hats this season.

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Karamo Brown

Not sure what Karamo has to do with the rodeo?

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Bobby Berk

Will Bobby draw inspiration from Fixer Upper and use a lot of shiplap in season six?

Article continues below

Queer Eye season five drops June 5 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Queer Eye , TV , Netflix , VG , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.