Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

And a baby makes four!

On Wednesday, May 13, Jamie Otis and her husband Dough Hehner welcomed their second child. E! News confirms Hayes Douglas Hehner was born at 3:37 p.m. and weighed 9 lbs., 4 oz.

Excited to announce that their little bundle of joy had arrived, the Married at First Sight couple, who are already parents to daughter Henley Grace, 2, told People all about their baby boy.

"He's so perfect. He looks just like his big sister Gracie," they shared in a statement. "We're in this together. You and me, baby Hayes!"

Jamie and Dough revealed that they were expecting a son in November with an adorable gender reveal video. Stepping up as big sister, Henley was given pink and blue colored eggs to smash on her dad's forehead. After making her way through almost all of the eggs, Jamie took over and cracked the final egg, which was filled with blue ooze.

Before conceiving little Hayes, Jamie had suffered two miscarriages in the past and was candid with fans about her and Dough's struggles to have baby No. 2. But once she found out she was pregnant again, she couldn't wait to share the good news.