Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover Has Bachelor Nation Divided

Does Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's latest makeover get your final rose?

Weeks after The Bachelor star and wife Lauren Burnham unveiled their pastel-hued hair, Arie is giving platinum blonde a shot. On Wednesday night, he took to Instagram with a snapshot of the makeover.

"It's a vibe," Arie captioned the post.

The night before, per the reality TV personality's Instagram Stories, Lauren was hard at work perfecting the shade, which unfortunately turned out a bit more orange than she intended. "I'm dyeing it dark tomorrow," she told her hubby in one video. "I'm sorry."

But thanks to a little toner, Arie was able to achieve the icy vibe! As with any transformation, though, Arie's fans were divided.