The Masked Singer Unmasks the Rhino and Reveals the Final 3

At one point during tonight's episode of The Masked Singer, Nicole Scherzinger joked that there were 47 contestants this season.

If no one had corrected her, we would have been perfectly ready to accept that as the truth. It feels like this season was never ending, and the contestants just kept coming. In reality there were only 18, but still. It felt like a lot, and finally, we are nearly at the end.

The reveal of the Rhino in tonight's episode means we're down to just three more masked singers: Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel. We feel fairly sure we know who the final three are and the judges are with us on two of them, but that could mean anything at this point.

Tonight, we were all shocked that Ken's wild out-on-a-limb Jag reference turned out to be true. The Rhino was Barry Zito, musician and former MLB pitcher.