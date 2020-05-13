Melissa Etheridge's Son Beckett Dead at 21

Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett Cypher has died at age 21.

"We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today #TeamME," a tweet from Etheridge's social media account read.

The cause of death has not been disclosed yet and no further information has been released.

The 58-year-old singer shared son Beckett with 55-year-old filmmaker Julie Cypher.

The two welcomed Beckett in November of 1998. The previous year in February, the two welcomed daughter Bailey Jean. In 2000, the pair split.

Both Beckett and Bailey Jean were born via artificial insemination. Their biological father was revealed to be singer David Crosby.

In an interview with Parents, the singer and songwriter opened up about her "modern-day family" and her experience with motherhood as a member of the LGBTQ community.

"There's nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years," Etheridge said at the time of choosing to conceive via artificial insemination. "It doesn't matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child."