Shahs of Sunset's Nema Vand Says Meghan Markle "Toyed" With His Heart as a Teen

Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand is revealing the impressive way that Meghan Markle wooed him in their teens.

Though the Duchess of Sussex went to an all-girls high school, the reality star is revealing on the Real Life With Kate Casey podcast that he got to know her because her alma mater was the sister school to his. It was through this connection that Vand got to know Meghan as the woman that everyone was "in love" with.

"I grew up with her. We were friends for a long time. She was a year older than me. Meghan was amazing, a woman among girls," he recalled, according to Page Six. "She was sweet, and very kind."

This made her a hit among the men in their friend group, including Nema himself, who fondly remembers one instance in which she wowed him with her intelligence and smooth skills.