Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Split: Look Back at Their Love Story

This was a celebrity breakup no one saw coming.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy are calling it quits.

It appears the 33-year-old actress is the one seeking divorce, after five years of marriage to the French banker.

As some fans might recall, the two tied the knot in November 2015—and had been dating since spring 2012.

Considering the Elizabeth & James co-designer and the 50-year-old have been notoriously private about their romance, the duo has yet to publicly address their breakup.

Multiple outlets have reported that Mary-Kate filed for divorce, and is seeking an emergency order. According to court documents obtained by other publications, the fashion mogul attempted to file for divorce back in April 17, but was unable to do so because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, she is asking the courts that her and Olivier's prenuptial agreement be enforced.