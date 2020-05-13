Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Exact Weight and How She Lost 60-Pounds After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian is being honest and, more importantly, real about her weight loss journey.
Over the years, the reality star has shed many pounds thanks to her new and improved healthy lifestyle, which she has discussed on numerous occasions. But she has never revealed the key to her success. That is, until now.
When she joined sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh live-stream, the 35-year-old revealed that she dropped over 60-pounds after giving birth to daughter True Thompson in 2018. She credits her weight loss to the fact that she "dieted" post-pregnancy, but says that she also put in many hours at the gym. "If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand," Khloe explained. "Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal… I'm around 150. It goes up a little."
The Revenge Body host added, "When it goes into the high 140's I'm like, ‘Woo! It's the dream.'"
In the past, she said she may have been more strict with her meals, but in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, Khloe revealed she doesn't "really watch what I eat."
"That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets. I love quesadillas, I love anything True's eating," the mom said of her day-to-day snacks.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
She shared that she doesn't stress over her meals that much because she doesn't want to "live a miserable life," where she's "depriving" herself of the foods she enjoys. Khloe explained, "You never know if tomorrow's happening. I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen."
Kourtney agrees with this approach but adds that she finds the Keto diet and intermittent fasting to be more effective for herself, but doesn't go "crazy" about it.
At the end of the day, Khloe tells those who are beginning their weight loss journey: "Once you get to your goal, it's OK to maintain and maintaining does not mean depriving yourself of the greatness of life. You got to have the cake if it's available!"
Amen!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE