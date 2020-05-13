Kristen Bell Reveals the One Parenting Question Dax Shepard Has Never Been Asked

Kristen Bell is done with parenting double standards.

On Wednesday, the Frozen star opened up about the double standards she's experienced during a "Dadsplaining" episode of her web series #Momsplaining with Kristen Bell—starting with certain red carpet questions.

"Like, with my job, when I get interviewed and people say, like, ‘How do you balance it all?' I don't think anyone has ever asked my husband [Dax Shepard] that question," she told her guest star La Guardia Cross. "‘How do you balance it all, working and being a dad?'"

Still on the topic of double standards, Bell continued, "Everything's geared towards moms though. That's the thing. Just the idea that you have to fit into these gendered boxes, like, my husband is in love with cars. He loves them. He loves them more than me. But, I know some stuff about cars."

Earlier in the episode, the mom of two used her monologue to bring attention to another double standard: The lack of changing stations in men's bathrooms.