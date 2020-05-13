The Princess Diaries Cast: Where Are the Stars Now?

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 13, 2020 11:52 AM
Mia Thermopolis will always be one of our favorite Princesses.
It's hard to believe that it's been close to 20 years since The Princess Diaries first hit the big screen.
The Disney family friendly film sparked a sequel and much of the cast continues to rave about the special project today. It certainly was the case Tuesday night when Anne Hathaway honored the movie's director Garry Marshall in an ABC special.
"One of the things that I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment," Anne shared in The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall. "If it was good, it was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."
In fact, Anne went on to describe a scene with Lilly Moscovitz (Heather Matarazzo) that didn't exactly follow the script. The actress "never" thought about the scene until it appeared in the movie's trailer six months later.
"[Marshall] kept it because it was a charming moment," Anne fondly remembered.
The Princess of Genovia is all grown up. Since appearing in the Disney movie, Anne has earned rave reviews for her performances in Les Misérables and The Dark Knight Rises. In her personal life, the actress is happily married to Adam Shulman and are both the proud parents to two kids.
While her character wasn't beloved by Mia in The Princess Diaries, Mandy has maintained a huge fan base thanks to her singing career and Emmy-nominated role as Rebecca Pearson in NBC's hit series This Is Us. As for her thoughts on appearing in a future movie, it depends on her character's development. "If I'm going to be involved, I would be down for a cameo—maybe she could make amends with Mia and apologize for being a bully when she was younger," Mandy shared with Elle. "She was insecure, going through a difficult time in her life and [has now] reflected on why that wasn't okay."
Bow down to Hollywood royalty. Ever since her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the actress has appeared in family friendly flicks like Tooth Fairy, Ella Enchanted and the Shrek franchise. Her legendary career also includes the title of best-selling author thanks to her assortment of children's books in The Very Fairy Princess series.
How can fans forget Mia's best friend Lilly, who not only had her own cable access TV show called Shut Up and Listen but also shut down Mia's hair haters. Today, the actress' career is still going strong with appearances on Grey's Anatomy and Exes & Ohs.
Vice Principal Gupta, the queen is coming! While her role in the film was brief, fans will never forget her iconic lines that brought laughs to the masses. Outside of the franchise, Sandra has been a fan-favorite on Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve. Class dismissed!
Fans will remember the actor for his role as Mia's loyal friend Michael Moscovitz both before and after she became a princess. But after starring in the Disney film, Robert became a recording artist and filmmaker who recently released The Unicorn.
How can we forget Mia's crush known as Josh Bryant? While the actor has remained private on and off social media, he recently made a cameo in Toy Story 3.
